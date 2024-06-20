Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,339.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,290.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,169.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

