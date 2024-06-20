Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $285.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.67. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

