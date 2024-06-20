Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,223 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.