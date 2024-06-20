Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $503.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

