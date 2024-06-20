International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

IBOC stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.89. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

