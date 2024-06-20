Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.87, but opened at $76.07. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 843,807 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
