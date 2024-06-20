Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.87, but opened at $76.07. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 843,807 shares trading hands.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after purchasing an additional 209,331 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.