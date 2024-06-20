Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $435.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $436.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.37 and its 200 day moving average is $376.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

