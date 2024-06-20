Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BIPS opened at GBX 171.02 ($2.17) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.39. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

