Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.0 %
LON:BIPS opened at GBX 171.02 ($2.17) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.39. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
