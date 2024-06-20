IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.33. IonQ shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 706,885 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 127,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 244,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

