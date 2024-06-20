Irene Becklund Sells 472 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $11,375.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Irene Becklund sold 943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $13,673.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

