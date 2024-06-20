Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on IRWD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

