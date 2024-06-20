iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $37.98

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $36.95. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 5,789,482 shares.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,531,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,416,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,948,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

