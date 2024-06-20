iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 8,182 shares.The stock last traded at $183.24 and had previously closed at $183.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average of $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $956.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

