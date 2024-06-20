iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $78.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

