iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $367.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

