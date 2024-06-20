iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 390.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

