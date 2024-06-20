iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Reduced by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after acquiring an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

