iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.