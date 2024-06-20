Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Buys C$99,249.60 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Delphine Traoré purchased 5,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE:IVN opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.95. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
