Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.14.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

