Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.03-2.43 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

