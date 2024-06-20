James Gilbert Sells 41,500 Shares of FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) Director James Gilbert sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$13,105.70.

Get FPX Nickel alerts:

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

FPX Nickel Corp has a 12 month low of C$56.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.

About FPX Nickel

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.