James Gilbert Sells 41,500 Shares of FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPXGet Free Report) Director James Gilbert sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$13,105.70.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

