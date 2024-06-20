James R. Wilkins III Buys 716 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,847.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,203.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get First National alerts:

First National Price Performance

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.51.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.