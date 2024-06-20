Jane Prior Sells 2,935 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jane Prior sold 364 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $10,920.00.

Vita Coco Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $113,931,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $22,321,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $18,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

