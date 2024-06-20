Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $599,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

