Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $190.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

