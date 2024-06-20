Jeff Gary Sells 879 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MoneyLion Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ML stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ML shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

