Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 62,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 179,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI

Jet.AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jet.AI stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jet.AI Inc. ( NASDAQ:JTAI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 339,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned 3.89% of Jet.AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

