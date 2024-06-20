Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 62,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 179,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Jet.AI Stock Down 9.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.
Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI
Jet.AI Company Profile
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
