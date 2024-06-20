Jonathan Asquith Sells 128,002 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £183,042.86 ($232,583.05).

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 144.35 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.19. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. abrdn plc has a 52 week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.