Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 2,000 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,072,836.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CSP Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.
CSP Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
Featured Stories
