Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 2,000 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,072,836.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.