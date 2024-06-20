Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $732,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 528,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.