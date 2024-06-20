Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PH opened at $506.83 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

