Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $106,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 49.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 75.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

