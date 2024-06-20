Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $90,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

