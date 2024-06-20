Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 1,379 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Target were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

