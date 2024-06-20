Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

KPLT opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77. Katapult has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

