Katharine A. Keenan Sells 4,508 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,445,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

