Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KELYA

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.1 %

KELYA stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $18,618,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $10,485,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 75.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.