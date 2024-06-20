Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,367,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

