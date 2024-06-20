Kevin Feeley Sells 2,646 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $22,303.40.

On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16.

GeneDx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $720.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

