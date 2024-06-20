Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 487.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

