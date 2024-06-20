Kirill Klip Sells 200,000 Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.
TNR Gold Stock Performance
TNR stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. TNR Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.
About TNR Gold
