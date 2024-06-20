Kirill Klip Sells 200,000 Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

TNR Gold Stock Performance

TNR stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. TNR Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

About TNR Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.