Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.