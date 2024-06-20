Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.90.

KR stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

