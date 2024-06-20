Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44.

Kroger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.90.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

