Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $1,325.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.29.

LRCX opened at $1,089.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $947.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $890.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,101.81.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,810 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,414,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $192,668,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

