LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 106.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

