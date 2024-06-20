Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $154.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 5.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LEN opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.82. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.