Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $183.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.80.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.82.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

