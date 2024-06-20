Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year High at $547.30

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $547.30 and last traded at $546.41, with a volume of 46061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $541.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.62.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $8,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

